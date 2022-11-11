Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano on Michigan State matchup: "I think they are very big up front. They are very physical. They are a traditional Michigan State team. Their linebacker, 23, is just a really good player. He's been playing for a long time. I think he's the glue to that whole group.

They have got a really good secondary. Now, a couple guys are out right now, but who knows, that's not my purview what -- you know, who will be out and when will be out. We are just getting ready for everybody.

But I think defensively, they are a unit that is strong and can run. Offensively, they have played a few different running backs. So I think it's kind of by committee.

But quarterback is a returning guy that did very well, and is doing very well, and I think the receiving core, they have some guys that can go up and make the play on the 50/50 ball as well as run by you.

So I think it's a huge challenge. They are always good on special teams. Coach Tucker does a tremendous job in all three phases. I think they really play together complementary football, so it's going to be a challenge.

And especially to go out to their stadium in the weather, it's going to be an old-fashioned Big Ten game, and we have to be ready for it. We have to be ready to take our game on the road and go win a game in someone else's stadium."

Michigan State HC Mel Tucker on facing Rutgers this weekend: “Coach Schiano does a great job. I mean, everyone knows he’s an outstanding coach, a veteran coach, a really hard-nosed guy and an excellent recruiter. They have a lot of really good players. And coach Schiano, he takes a special interest in special teams. They’ve blocked five punts already this season, which is unheard of. They present a lot of challenges, but like Aaron [Brulé] said, our guys have prepared very well this week, and we’re up for it.”"