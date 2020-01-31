News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 00:17:02 -0600') }} other sports Edit

WAR ROOM #89 - RHoops to MSG, football closing out 2020

Paris Shand
Paris Shand (Twitter)
The Knight Report Staff
Rutgers.Rivals.com

RECRUIT SCOOP / NOTABLE QUOTES....DL Paris Shand (Loomis Chaffee - CT): Right now TKR is still very confident in Shand landing at Rutgers. After Boston College's class filled up last weekend it see...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}