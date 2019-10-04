WAR ROOM #76: Welcome to the Nunzio Campanile Era!
NOTABLE QUOTES- Acting football head coach Nunzio Campanile on recruiting: “Obviously the guys that we have committed, we're certainly going to honor that and do everything we can to keep them. I d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news