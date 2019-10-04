News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 00:06:58 -0500') }} other sports Edit

WAR ROOM #76: Welcome to the Nunzio Campanile Era!

The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.Net

NOTABLE QUOTES- Acting football head coach Nunzio Campanile on recruiting: “Obviously the guys that we have committed, we're certainly going to honor that and do everything we can to keep them. I d...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}