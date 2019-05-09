News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-09 23:12:00 -0500') }} football Edit

War Room #57 -- Can McLane Carter stay healthy at Rutgers?

Hzkhfkqfcej9ccla9cs2
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

RECRUIT SCOOP:QB Zamar Wise (Barringer - NJ): Now that the two scholarships left for the 2019 recruiting cycle have officially been filled it means that Zamar Wise will have to find somewhere else ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}