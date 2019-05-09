War Room #57 -- Can McLane Carter stay healthy at Rutgers?
RECRUIT SCOOP:QB Zamar Wise (Barringer - NJ): Now that the two scholarships left for the 2019 recruiting cycle have officially been filled it means that Zamar Wise will have to find somewhere else ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news