News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 01:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WAR ROOM #55 -- Is Rutgers looking to add another QB?

Injrhemxbtaqn5ozs7ew
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Transfer QB Tommy Stevens (Penn State): TKR has learned that Rutgers has reached out to the graduate transfer quarterback and is showing a lot of interest right now. At the moment, it is a little u...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}