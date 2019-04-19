TheKnightReport.net

War Room #54 -- How do you replace Travis Vokolek?
RECRUIT SCOOP: QB Michael Alaimo (St. Joe's Regional - NJ): The class of 2020 quarterback target is still hearing a lot from the Rutgers coaching staff as he was most recently on campus for the spr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news