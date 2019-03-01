Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-01 01:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WAR ROOM #47 - Spring football is right around the corner

Z5qyz3v80cxobfxbrnah
Will Garlick (Virginiapreps)
The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.Net

RECRUIT SCOOP:’21 QB Bronson McClelland (Katy - TX) on new Rutgers offer: "I was pretty excited to get the offer from Rutgers. I don't know a ton, but I do know that they are known as the birthplac...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}