TheKnightReport.Net

WAR ROOM #46 - The race for the first round bye in the B1G tourney
RECRUIT SCOOP: ’20 RB Kyle Monagai (Don Bosco Prep - NJ): Right now Managai is very high on Rutgers, despite not earning an offer from the program just yet. He has been in contact with former RBs a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news