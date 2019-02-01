Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-01 01:09:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WAR ROOM #43 - Signing Day is Coming!

Ln7pvmxbg2mtc4aoep20
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.Net

RECRUIT SCOOP:WR Stanley King (Woodrow Wilson - NJ): One of Rutgers' top remaining targets is South Jersey wide receiver Stanley King. He is set to take an official visit to Western Michigan this u...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}