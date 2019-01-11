Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-11 01:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WAR ROOM #40 - Who will Rutgers add to the coaching staff next?

Xmvxtrs4mkcwei3uwftq
Twitter
The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.Net

RECRUIT SCOOP:JUCO DT Jaden Cunningham (Hutchinson CC - KS): As we confirmed earlier this week, Cunningham will be taking an official visit to Rutgers at the end of the month. He has been hearing a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}