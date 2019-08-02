WAR ROOM #67 -- Official Scholarship Offer Time!
RECRUIT SCOOP:WR Johnny Crise (Highlands - PA): With one wide receiver already on board in Ahmirr Robinson, the Scarlet Knights coaching staff continues to look into possibly adding another as a fe...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news