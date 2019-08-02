News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 00:07:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

WAR ROOM #67 -- Official Scholarship Offer Time!

Uzfscw9l40w0dtwvtxtm
The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.Net

RECRUIT SCOOP:WR Johnny Crise (Highlands - PA): With one wide receiver already on board in Ahmirr Robinson, the Scarlet Knights coaching staff continues to look into possibly adding another as a fe...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}