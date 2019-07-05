War Room #65 -- Can Rutgers land two more New Jersey recruits?
RECRUIT SCOOP!RB Te'Rai Powell (St. Joe's Regional - NJ): After earning a recent Rutgers offer, Powell is very high on the Scarlet Knights and could commit at any minute. It is possible he waits un...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news