WAR ROOM #63: How many more commits in June??
RECRUIT SCOOP: TE Shawn Collins (Montclair - NJ): Despite the article earlier in the week saying Collins is between Northern Illinois and Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights are the leaders here. A decisi...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news