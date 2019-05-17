News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 00:01:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

War Room #58 - With two verbals, who's next to join the 2020 class?

Rfwhc4u8pslwq6ypiiia
The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.net

RECRUIT SCOOP: '21 QB Ah Shaun-Davis (Willingboro - NJ): Davis is one of the kids that TKR film eval analyst Anthony Siciliano pointed out to me a couple months ago. He recently became the first Ne...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}