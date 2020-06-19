 TheKnightReport - WAR ROOM #108: RFootball zeroing in on top recruiting targets
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-19 00:24:10 -0500') }} other sports Edit

WAR ROOM #108: RFootball zeroing in on top recruiting targets

The Knight Report Staff
Rutgers.Rivals.com

RECRUIT SCOOPRB Audric Estime (St. Joe’s Regional - NJ): Right now Rutgers is still sitting in a very good spot, but two schools (MSU & VT) are making a heavy push for him recently. The Hokies are ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}