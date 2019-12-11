Virginia ATH Longerbeam talks commitment, official visit plans
The second commit of the day for the Rutgers Football program came from Virginia athlete Robert Longerbeam out of TC Williams High Schoo in Alexandria, VA. The 5.4, two-star recruit was originally ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news