Opening statement



"First of all, great environment, obviously. I have tremendous respect for Coach Hoiberg He's a great coach who I've known for a long time. He does a great job and they've been playing really well. They're a dangerous basketball team, and we haven't played well here in the past either, so I'm just pleased with our 40-minute effort tody. Getting a road win in this league is really tough to do, so I'm pleased with that, but that's a really good basketball team, well-coached, and I think he's going to do a really great job here."

On making an effort to get Myles Johnson the ball and feeding the ball inside

"It's always a game plan for us. Actually, Ron [Harper Jr.] is usually around the basket a ton too, Akwasi [Yeboah] got some baskets. We like to really share the game and see our box score and see that a lot of guys get shots up. We wanted to attack and share the game, and that's what we did, and we did a good job. Offensive rebounding wise, they really hurt us. They hurt us all night with that, and we are a really good rebounding team, so that's something we struggled with, I think we were giving so much help and we weren't closing out on our block outs. We shared the game, and that's what we do and are glad that those guys produced when we got them the ball."

On Fred Hoiberg

"Fred's doing a great job. The Indiana game in overtime, he beats Purdue one of the best teams in the conference. You know it takes time, and he'll do a great job. You got to figure your team out; you have to see what their habits are, you got to see who can play when the lights come on. There's a lot of things that you try to figure out like rotation, especially when you have a whole new team. He's a great coach, and he's got it pretty figured out. This league will challenge you; it challenges you on many levels."