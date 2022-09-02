“The vibe is good, the guys were flying around today and the whole team is excited to go to Boston College and play those first games,” Jennings said. “The growth has been really good and the young guys have been coming along. The one thing about this group is we all stick together, we’re always communicating and talking, that’s the main thing right now sticking together.”

If there is one position group for Rutgers that has taken the most hits it is the linebacking unit. Not only did they lose former four-star prospect Moses Walker for the year due to a torn ACL, but Drew Singleton was denied a waiver request by the NCAA to return to the Scarlet Knights for one more season. However, senior Deion Jennings feels the group is ready and excited for what lies ahead.

When it comes to Boston College, Jennings knows the unit will have to be prepared for whatever senior QB Phil Jurkovec throws at them along with 2021 All-ACC Third Team selection Zay Flowers.

“They have a really good quarterback and [Flowers] is really good as well,” he said. “So it’s going to be a challenge.”

Jennings is coming off a season where he played in all 13 games for the Scarlet Knights and totaled five tackles. His efforts during spring practice also earned him the Douglas A. Smith Award as the most improved defensive player.

“I think I had a great training camp but there’s still stuff to work on,” he added. “I’m always trying to perfect my craft and be the best I can be.”

Despite not seeing any game action as a freshman, the Scarlet Knights have relied on Jennings for much of his collegiate career as he played in 12 games his sophomore season, recording 38 tackles, before totaling nine games in 2020 and recording 22 tackles.

“It’s been a lot of highs and a lot of lows,” Jennings said when asked about his journey at Rutgers. “I’ve learned from them and I’m willing to be who I am today and I’m grateful for that. It’s been a long journey and I’m glad I’m finally here. I knew coming into college it wasn’t going to be easy and I just had to stick true to myself and it would all work out in the end.”

The Sicklerville native also finds himself in more of a teaching role as he is surrounded by linebackers who are all in their sophomore year or younger.

“I always try to be a mentor to the young guys,” he said. “I’ll pick them up when they’re down and even when they’re high congratulate them more because I know that goes a long way.”

Rutgers will kick off its season against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 3 at noon at Alumni Stadium on the ACC Network.