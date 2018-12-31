Peter Lipari (141), competed in the opposite side of Van Brill in the 141-pound bracket. Lipari, who has been jockeying for the starting spot with Van Brill, put together a good performance, going 3-2 on the weekend. Lipari, who was unseeded, knocked off the #8 and #9 seeds in the tournament, before dropping a tight decision to nationally ranked #10 Josh Alber.

Starters Mike Van Brill (141) and Joe Grello (174) were two of the six attached wrestlers representing Rutgers. Van Brill and Grello both disappointingly went 1 – 2 on the weekend, failing to reach the podium.

A handful of Rutgers wrestlers were in action this weekend, as ten Scarlet Knights competed in the 56th Annual Midlands Championship. The tournament is known for being one of the top regular seasons competitions throughout the year. Rutgers has previously entered a full team at the Midlands, but the Knights opted to compete in the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Open this season, due to the number of conference opponents they regularly see that enter the Midlands.

Moving forward, the coaching staff will have a decision to make about who to go with at the 141-pound weight class. Van Brill showed promise last season in his first year as the full-time starter. However, moving into this season, Coach Goodale regularly commended Lipari for his off-season efforts, and did not rule him out for the starting role. It should not come as a surprise to fans if Lipari gets the nod for the Minnesota dual meet on January 6th.

Also wrestling attached for the Scarlet Knights were Jake Benner (149) and Alex Esposito (285), who both went 2 – 2 on the weekend. Wrestling unattached were Nic Agulair (125), Malcolm Robinson (133), and Billy Janzer (184). Agulair went 1-12 on the weekend, dropping two tight decisions. Robinson and Janzer went 2-2; all three did not place in the event.

The two medals of the weekend were brought home by John Van Brill (157) and Willie Scott (174). Van Brill finished eighth, while Scott finished 5th in their respective weight classes.

Van Brill went 4 -3 on the weekend, picking up three consecutive victories in the opening rounds. He was eventually downed by nationally ranked #20 Zach Hartman of Bucknell in the quarter-finals.The Scarlet Knight senior picked up one more victory, securing a medal. Van Brill was defeated in his final two bouts of the day to fall to an eighth-place finish.

Willie Scott had a busy weekend, wrestling eight matches, and going 6 – 2 overall in the tournament. Like John Van Brill, Scott picked up three straight wins before running into returning national champion, Zahid Valencia. Following his quarter-final defeat, Scott went 3-1 the rest of the way, with two decisions and a victory via medial forfeit to secure a fifth-place finish.

The Scarlet Knights will be back in action on January 6th, as they kick off the new year against the No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers. The dual against Minnesota will be the start of the conference slate for Rutgers. It may also give some insight to any changes that will be made to the lineup as we head into the second half of the season.