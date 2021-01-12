One of the Mountain West Conference’s top offensive linemen, Karter Shaw of Utah State, decided to enter the transfer portal on Monday after spending three years with the Aggies program.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound interior lineman spoke with The Knight Report about why he entered the portal, which two B1G schools offered him just a day after entering and more.

