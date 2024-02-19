Every offseason coaching trees tend to grow more and more, with assistants moving up and coaches getting new gigs elsewhere.

Now Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano has quite the coaching tree, as there are currently four former assistant coaches who've worked under him that are now head coaches elsewhere, another four who are coordinators and a long list of others who are both assistant coaches at the college and the NFL level.

With that being said, let's take a look at which assistants are currently coaching elsewhere.