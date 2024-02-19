Updated look at Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano's coaching tree
Every offseason coaching trees tend to grow more and more, with assistants moving up and coaches getting new gigs elsewhere.
Now Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano has quite the coaching tree, as there are currently four former assistant coaches who've worked under him that are now head coaches elsewhere, another four who are coordinators and a long list of others who are both assistant coaches at the college and the NFL level.
With that being said, let's take a look at which assistants are currently coaching elsewhere.
|COACH
|SCHOOL
|UNDER SCHIANO
|
Mario Cristobal
|
Miami (FL)
|
OL coach at Rutgers (03)
|
PJ Fleck
|
Minnesota
|
WRs at Rutgers (10-'11)
WRs at Tampa Bay (12)
|
Fran Brown
|
Syracuse
|
DBs coach at Rutgers (20-21)
|
Andrew Aurich
|
Harvard
|
OL at Rutgers (20-21)
RBs at Rutgers (22)
TEs at Rutgers (23)
|
Ron Cooper
|
Long Island
|
DBs at Tampa Bay (12)
|COACH
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|UNDER SCHIANO
|
Kyle Flood
|
Off. Coordinator/ Offensive Line
|
Texas
|
OL coach at Rutgers (05-11)
|
Corey Hetherman
|
Def. Coordinator
|
Minnesota
|
LBs at Rutgers (22-23)
|
Bob Ligashesky
|
Special Teams Coordinator
|
Minnesota
|
STC with Tampa Bay (13)
|
Adam Scheier
|
Special Teams Coordinator/ Tight Ends
|
Temple
|
STC at Rutgers (20-21)
|COACH
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|UNDER SCHIANO
|
Nunzio Campanile
|
Quarterbacks
|
Syracuse
|
RBs at Rutgers ('18)
TEs at Rutgers ('19-22)
Interim OC ('19, '22)
|
Andrew Pierce
|
Running Backs
|
Delaware
|
QC at Rutgers (''20-21)
|
Andrew DiRenzo
|
Tight Ends
|
Fordham
|
GA at Rutgers ('19-21)
Off. Asst. at Rutgers ('22)
|
Bob Bostad
|
Offensive Line / Run Game Coor.
|
Indiana
|
OL with Tampa Bay ('12-13)
|
Jim Panagos
|
Defensive Tackles
|
Kansas
|
DL at Rutgers ('20-21)
|
Kevin Snyder
|
Defensive Line
|
Georgetown
|
Player Development at Rutgers ('20)
|
David Rowe
|
Secondary
|
Houston
|
Asst. with Tampa Bay ('13)
|
Marvin Clecidor
|
Safeties
|
Temple
|
GA at Rutgers ('11)
|
Kaleb Johnson
|
Quality Control / O-Line Assistant
|
Florida
|
Asst. S&C coach ('20-22)
Now the interesting thing about Schiano's coaching tree is that it not only spreads out throughout the college football world, but it also takes a dip into the NFL as some of his former assistants have made the leap to the big leagues.
|COACH
|POSITION
|TEAM
|UNDER SCHIANO
|
Mike Sullivan
|
Quarterbacks
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
OC with Tampa Bay ('12-13)
|
Andrew Janocko
|
Quarterbacks
|
New Orleans Saints
|
GA at Rutgers ('11)
QC with Tampa Bay ('12-13)
|
Ben McDaniels
|
Wide Receivers/ Pass Game Coor.
|
Houston Texans
|
Off. Asst with Tampa Bay ('12-13)
|
Tiquan Underwood
|
Asst. Wide Receivers
|
New England Patriots
|
WRs at Rutgers (20-21)
|
Brian Angelicho
|
Tight Ends
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
TEs at Rutgers ('11)
|
Jeff Hafley
|
Defensive Coordinator
|
Green Bay Packers
|
DBs at Rutgers ('11)
Asst. DBs at Tampa Bay ('12)
DBs at Tampa Bay ('13)
|
Bryan Cox
|
Asst. Defensive Line
|
New York Giants
|
DL at Tampa Bay ('12-13)
|
Tony Oden
|
Senior Def. Asst. / Cornerbacks
|
New York Jets
|
DBs at Tampa Bay ('13)
|
Chris Hewitt
|
Secondary / Pass Game Coordinator
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
GA at Rutgers (04)
Speed/Skill at Rutgers (05-07)
CBs at Rutgers (08-09)
RBs at Rutgers (10-11)
|
Darren Rizzi
|
Special Teams Coordinator
|
New Orleans Saints
|
STC at Rutgers (02-07)
|
Phil Galiano
|
Asst. Special Teams
|
New Orleans Saints
|
GA at Rutgers (03)
DE/TE at Rutgers (04-06)
|
Craig Ver Steeg
|
Senior analyst / game planning
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
OC/QB at Rutgers (03-05)
RB at Rutgers (03-07)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel