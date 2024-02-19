Advertisement
Updated look at Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano's coaching tree

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Every offseason coaching trees tend to grow more and more, with assistants moving up and coaches getting new gigs elsewhere.

Now Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano has quite the coaching tree, as there are currently four former assistant coaches who've worked under him that are now head coaches elsewhere, another four who are coordinators and a long list of others who are both assistant coaches at the college and the NFL level.

With that being said, let's take a look at which assistants are currently coaching elsewhere.

SCHIANO'S COACHING TREE -- HEAD COACHES
COACH SCHOOL UNDER SCHIANO

Mario Cristobal

Miami (FL)

OL coach at Rutgers (03)

PJ Fleck

Minnesota

WRs at Rutgers (10-'11)

WRs at Tampa Bay (12)

Fran Brown

Syracuse

DBs coach at Rutgers (20-21)

Andrew Aurich

Harvard

OL at Rutgers (20-21)

RBs at Rutgers (22)

TEs at Rutgers (23)

Ron Cooper

Long Island

DBs at Tampa Bay (12)
SCHIANO'S COACHING TREE -- COORDINATORS
COACH POSITION SCHOOL UNDER SCHIANO

Kyle Flood

Off. Coordinator/ Offensive Line

Texas

OL coach at Rutgers (05-11)

Corey Hetherman

Def. Coordinator

Minnesota

LBs at Rutgers (22-23)

Bob Ligashesky

Special Teams Coordinator

Minnesota

STC with Tampa Bay (13)

Adam Scheier

Special Teams Coordinator/ Tight Ends

Temple

STC at Rutgers (20-21)
SCHIANO'S COACHING TREE -- ASSISTANTS
COACH POSITION SCHOOL UNDER SCHIANO

Nunzio Campanile

Quarterbacks

Syracuse

RBs at Rutgers ('18)

TEs at Rutgers ('19-22)

Interim OC ('19, '22)

Andrew Pierce

Running Backs

Delaware

QC at Rutgers (''20-21)

Andrew DiRenzo

Tight Ends

Fordham

GA at Rutgers ('19-21)

Off. Asst. at Rutgers ('22)

Bob Bostad

Offensive Line / Run Game Coor.

Indiana

OL with Tampa Bay ('12-13)

Jim Panagos

Defensive Tackles

Kansas

DL at Rutgers ('20-21)

Kevin Snyder

Defensive Line

Georgetown

Player Development at Rutgers ('20)

David Rowe

Secondary

Houston

Asst. with Tampa Bay ('13)

Marvin Clecidor

Safeties

Temple

GA at Rutgers ('11)

Kaleb Johnson

Quality Control / O-Line Assistant

Florida

Asst. S&C coach ('20-22)

Now the interesting thing about Schiano's coaching tree is that it not only spreads out throughout the college football world, but it also takes a dip into the NFL as some of his former assistants have made the leap to the big leagues.

SCHIANO'S COACHING TREE -- NFL ASSISTANTS
COACH POSITION TEAM UNDER SCHIANO

Mike Sullivan

Quarterbacks

Pittsburgh Steelers

OC with Tampa Bay ('12-13)

Andrew Janocko

Quarterbacks

New Orleans Saints

GA at Rutgers ('11)

QC with Tampa Bay ('12-13)

Ben McDaniels

Wide Receivers/ Pass Game Coor.

Houston Texans

Off. Asst with Tampa Bay ('12-13)

Tiquan Underwood

Asst. Wide Receivers

New England Patriots

WRs at Rutgers (20-21)

Brian Angelicho

Tight Ends

Minnesota Vikings

TEs at Rutgers ('11)

Jeff Hafley

Defensive Coordinator

Green Bay Packers

DBs at Rutgers ('11)

Asst. DBs at Tampa Bay ('12)

DBs at Tampa Bay ('13)

Bryan Cox

Asst. Defensive Line

New York Giants

DL at Tampa Bay ('12-13)

Tony Oden

Senior Def. Asst. / Cornerbacks

New York Jets

DBs at Tampa Bay ('13)

Chris Hewitt

Secondary / Pass Game Coordinator

Baltimore Ravens

GA at Rutgers (04)

Speed/Skill at Rutgers (05-07)

CBs at Rutgers (08-09)

RBs at Rutgers (10-11)

Darren Rizzi

Special Teams Coordinator

New Orleans Saints

STC at Rutgers (02-07)

Phil Galiano

Asst. Special Teams

New Orleans Saints

GA at Rutgers (03)

DE/TE at Rutgers (04-06)

Craig Ver Steeg

Senior analyst / game planning

Baltimore Ravens

OC/QB at Rutgers (03-05)

RB at Rutgers (03-07)

