Updated look at Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano's coaching tree

Now that assistant coach Fran Brown is off to Georgia, Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano’s coaching tree will add another branch to its already impressive resume.

With that being said, it’s a great time to look at Schiano’s growing coaching tree.

Currently there are three former Schiano assistant coaches who are now head coaches, eight who are coordinators and eight assistant coaches at the FBS level.

Thus making a total of eight former assistant coaches under Schiano who are currently employed by the National Football League, so let’s take a look at them.