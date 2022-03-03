Updated look at Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano's coaching tree
Now that assistant coach Fran Brown is off to Georgia, Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano’s coaching tree will add another branch to its already impressive resume.
With that being said, it’s a great time to look at Schiano’s growing coaching tree.
Currently there are three former Schiano assistant coaches who are now head coaches, eight who are coordinators and eight assistant coaches at the FBS level.
Thus making a total of eight former assistant coaches under Schiano who are currently employed by the National Football League, so let’s take a look at them.
|COACH
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|UNDER SCHIANO
|
Mario Cristobal
|
Head Coach
|
Miami (FL)
|
OL coach at Rutgers ('03)
|
PJ Fleck
|
Head Coach
|
Minnesota
|
WRs coach at Rutgers ('10-11)
WR with Tampa Bay ('12)
|
Jeff Hafley
|
Head Coach
|
Boston College
|
DBs coach at Rutgers ('11)
|COACH
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|UNDER SCHIANO
|
Kyle Flood
|
Off. Coordinator/ Offensive Line
|
Texas
|
OL coach at Rutgers ('05-11)
|
Frank Cignetti Jr.
|
Off. Coordinator/ Quarterbacks
|
Pittsburgh
|
OC/QBs at Rutgers ('11)
|
John McNulty
|
Off. Coordinator
|
Boston College
|
WRs at Rutgers ('04-05)
QBs ('06-08)
OC/QBs ('07-08)
|
Kirk Ciarrocca
|
Off. Coordinator/ Quarterbacks
|
Minnesota
|
WR at Rutgers ('08)
Co-OC/QB ('09-10)
|
Tem Lubaku
|
Def. Coordinator/
Linebackers
|
Boston College
|
Dir. of Player Dev. ('06-07)
OLBs at Rutgers ('10-11)
Def. Asst with Tampa Bay ('12-13)
|
Robb Smith
|
Def. Coordinator/ Linebackers
|
Duke
|
STC at Rutgers ('09-11)
LBs with Tampa Bay ('13)
|
Bob Ligashesky
|
Special Teams Coordinator
|
Syracuse
|
STC with Tampa Bay ('13)
|
Adam Scheier
|
Special Teams Coordinator/ Tight Ends
|
Temple
|
STC at Rutgers ('20-21)
|COACH
|POSITION
|SCHOOL
|UNDER SCHIANO
|
Gary Brown
|
RBs coach
|
Wisconsin
|
RBs at Rutgers ('08)
|
Tiquan Underwood
|
Wide Receivers/
|
Pittsburgh
|
WRs at Rutgers (''20-21)
|
Bob Bostad
|
Offensive Line
|
Wisconsin
|
OL with Tampa Bay ('12-13)
|
Jim Panagos
|
Defensive Tackles
|
Kansas
|
DL at Rutgers ('20-21)
|
Bill Sheridan
|
Inside Linebackers
|
Wisconsin
|
DC with Tampa Bay ('12-13)
|
Fran Brown
|
Secondary
|
Georgia
|
DBs at Rutgers ('20-21)
|
David Rowe
|
Secondary
|
Houston
|
Asst. with Tampa Bay ('13)
|
Marvin Clecidor
|
Safeties
|
Temple
|
GA at Rutgers ('11)
Now the interesting thing about Schiano's coaching tree is that it not only spreads out throughout the college football world, but it also takes a dip into the NFL as some of his former assistants have made the leap to the big leagues.
|COACH
|POSITION
|TEAM
|UNDER SCHIANO
|
Mike Sullivan
|
Quarterbacks
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
OC with Tampa Bay ('12-13)
|
Andrew Janocko
|
Quarterbacks
|
Chicago Bears
|
GA at Rutgers ('11)
QC with Tampa Bay ('12-13)
|
Craig Ver Steeg
|
Running Backs
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
OC/QB at Rutgers ('03-05)
RB at Rutgers ('03-07)
|
Ben McDaniels
|
Wide Receivers/ Pass Game Coor.
|
Houston Texans
|
Off. Asst with Tampa Bay ('12-13)
|
Brian Angelicho
|
Tight Ends
|
Carolina Panthers
|
TEs at Rutgers ('11)
|
Gary Emmanuel
|
Defensive Line
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
DL at Rutgers ('08-09)
|
Chris Hewitt
|
Secondary/
Pass Game Coor.
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
RBs & CBs at Rutgers ('04-11)
|
Darren Rizzi
|
Special Teams Coordinator
|
New Orleans Saints
|
STC at Rutgers ('02-07)
--------------------------------------------------------------
