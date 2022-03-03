 TheKnightReport - Updated look at Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano's coaching tree
Updated look at Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano's coaching tree

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Now that assistant coach Fran Brown is off to Georgia, Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano’s coaching tree will add another branch to its already impressive resume.

With that being said, it’s a great time to look at Schiano’s growing coaching tree.

Currently there are three former Schiano assistant coaches who are now head coaches, eight who are coordinators and eight assistant coaches at the FBS level.

Thus making a total of eight former assistant coaches under Schiano who are currently employed by the National Football League, so let’s take a look at them.

SCHIANO'S COACHING TREE -- HEAD COACHES
COACH POSITION SCHOOL UNDER SCHIANO

Mario Cristobal

Head Coach

Miami (FL)

OL coach at Rutgers ('03)

PJ Fleck

Head Coach

Minnesota

WRs coach at Rutgers ('10-11)

WR with Tampa Bay ('12)

Jeff Hafley

Head Coach

Boston College

DBs coach at Rutgers ('11)
SCHIANO'S COACHING TREE -- COORDINATORS
COACH POSITION SCHOOL UNDER SCHIANO

Kyle Flood

Off. Coordinator/ Offensive Line

Texas

OL coach at Rutgers ('05-11)

Frank Cignetti Jr.

Off. Coordinator/ Quarterbacks

Pittsburgh

OC/QBs at Rutgers ('11)

John McNulty

Off. Coordinator

Boston College

WRs at Rutgers ('04-05)

QBs ('06-08)

OC/QBs ('07-08)

Kirk Ciarrocca

Off. Coordinator/ Quarterbacks

Minnesota

WR at Rutgers ('08)

Co-OC/QB ('09-10)

Tem Lubaku

Def. Coordinator/

Linebackers

Boston College

Dir. of Player Dev. ('06-07)

OLBs at Rutgers ('10-11)

Def. Asst with Tampa Bay ('12-13)

Robb Smith

Def. Coordinator/ Linebackers

Duke

STC at Rutgers ('09-11)
DC ('20-21)

LBs with Tampa Bay ('13)

Bob Ligashesky

Special Teams Coordinator

Syracuse

STC with Tampa Bay ('13)

Adam Scheier

Special Teams Coordinator/ Tight Ends

Temple

STC at Rutgers ('20-21)
SCHIANO'S COACHING TREE -- ASSISTANTS
COACH POSITION SCHOOL UNDER SCHIANO

Gary Brown

RBs coach

Wisconsin

RBs at Rutgers ('08)

Tiquan Underwood

Wide Receivers/
Pass Game Coor.

Pittsburgh

WRs at Rutgers (''20-21)

Bob Bostad

Offensive Line

Wisconsin

OL with Tampa Bay ('12-13)

Jim Panagos

Defensive Tackles

Kansas

DL at Rutgers ('20-21)

Bill Sheridan

Inside Linebackers

Wisconsin

DC with Tampa Bay ('12-13)

Fran Brown

Secondary

Georgia

DBs at Rutgers ('20-21)

David Rowe

Secondary

Houston

Asst. with Tampa Bay ('13)

Marvin Clecidor

Safeties

Temple

GA at Rutgers ('11)

Now the interesting thing about Schiano's coaching tree is that it not only spreads out throughout the college football world, but it also takes a dip into the NFL as some of his former assistants have made the leap to the big leagues.

COACH POSITION TEAM UNDER SCHIANO

Mike Sullivan

Quarterbacks

Pittsburgh Steelers

OC with Tampa Bay ('12-13)

Andrew Janocko

Quarterbacks

Chicago Bears

GA at Rutgers ('11)

QC with Tampa Bay ('12-13)

Craig Ver Steeg

Running Backs

Baltimore Ravens

OC/QB at Rutgers ('03-05)

RB at Rutgers ('03-07)

Ben McDaniels

Wide Receivers/ Pass Game Coor.

Houston Texans

Off. Asst with Tampa Bay ('12-13)

Brian Angelicho

Tight Ends

Carolina Panthers

TEs at Rutgers ('11)

Gary Emmanuel

Defensive Line

Atlanta Falcons

DL at Rutgers ('08-09)

Chris Hewitt

Secondary/

Pass Game Coor.

Baltimore Ravens

RBs & CBs at Rutgers ('04-11)

Darren Rizzi

Special Teams Coordinator

New Orleans Saints

STC at Rutgers ('02-07)

{{ article.author_name }}