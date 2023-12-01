Advertisement
Unofficial 2024 Rutgers Football Scholarship Chart

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Rutgers Football fans as it displays the roster by year and position.

The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster. It does not include the incoming freshmen that are currently verbally committed, since they have not signed their letters of intent yet.

* - denotes redshirt used

2024 Rutgers Projected Scholarship Roster
POS FR. SOPH. JUNIOR SENIOR

QB

Sheppard


Wimsatt


RB


Benjamin

Brown

Monangai

Young

WR

Braithwaite

Johnson

Nakkoun

Toure

Fuse

Ofurie

Strong

Long

Patterson

Dremel

TE

Blake

Higgins

Price

Konopka


OL

Oliveira

Rivera

Stone

Williams

Allen

Asamoah

Chin

De Croce

Stinette

White

Needham

Zilinskas

Ciaffoni

Felter

Pierce

DE

Abdou-Rahman

Allen

Bailey

Fletcher

Thompson

Lewis

DT

Peterson


Angoy

Griffin

Hughes

Konga

Stewart

Hamilton

Rainey

LB

Wright

Walker

Djabome

Powell

Wright-Collins

Toure

CB

Mascoe

Ledgister

Salaam

Longerbeam

Melton

Rogers

S

Clawges

Amankwaa

Williams

Mack

Dixon
Loyal
Igbinosun

K/P

/LS


Appleby

Eldridge



#

15

19

18

18

TOT.

15/85

34/85

52/85

70/85
BOLD / ITALICIZED = USED REDSHIRT

--------------------------------------------------------------

