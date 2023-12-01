Unofficial 2024 Rutgers Football Scholarship Chart
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for Rutgers Football fans as it displays the roster by year and position.
The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster. It does not include the incoming freshmen that are currently verbally committed, since they have not signed their letters of intent yet.
* - denotes redshirt used
|POS
|FR.
|SOPH.
|JUNIOR
|SENIOR
|
QB
|
Sheppard
|
|
Wimsatt
|
|
RB
|
|
Benjamin
|
Brown
|
Monangai
Young
|
WR
|
Braithwaite
Johnson
Nakkoun
Toure
|
Fuse
Ofurie
Strong
|
Long
Patterson
|
Dremel
|
TE
|
Blake
|
Higgins
Price
|
Konopka
|
|
OL
|
Oliveira
Rivera
Stone
Williams
|
Allen
Asamoah
Chin
De Croce
Stinette
White
|
Needham
Zilinskas
|
Ciaffoni
Felter
Pierce
|
DE
|
Abdou-Rahman
|
Allen
|
Bailey
Fletcher
Thompson
|
Lewis
|
DT
|
Peterson
|
|
Angoy
Griffin
Hughes
Konga
Stewart
|
Hamilton
Rainey
|
LB
|
Wright
|
Walker
|
Djabome
|
Powell
Wright-Collins
Toure
|
CB
|
Mascoe
|
Ledgister
|
Salaam
|
Longerbeam
Melton
Rogers
|
S
|
Clawges
|
Amankwaa
Williams
|
Mack
|
Dixon
|
K/P
/LS
|
|
Appleby
Eldridge
|
|
|
#
|
15
|
19
|
18
|
18
|
TOT.
|
15/85
|
34/85
|
52/85
|
70/85
