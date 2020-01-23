News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Union 2021 ATH Igbinosun excited following Rutgers offer

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano and new offensive assistant Augie Hoffmann made their in-state rounds on Monday and one of the pitstops was Union.The two checked in on 2020 wide receiver s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}