Under Armour Camp Makes Stop In New Jersey This Weekend

This Saturday, the Under Armour Regional Camp series will make their annual stop in the Garden State, as prospects from all over the Northeast will flock to Ramsey High School for a chance at earning an UA All-American game invite or a UA Next Future 50 Camp invite.

The camp itself features various combine like drills such as the 40-yard dash, pro agility, and the vertical jump, all before the prospects break up into position drills and eventually everyone's favorite the 1-on-1 matchups.

The camp schedule is as follows.....

9-11:30am -- Defensive Line/Offensive Line

10am-12:30pm -- Linebackers/Running Backs

11:30am-2:30pm -- Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers/Defensive Backs