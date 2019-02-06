The Rutgers football team added another recruit to the class of 2019 as wide receiver Stanley King has chosen to be a Scarlet Knight.

King is listed as a 5.6, three-star prospect out of Woodrow Wilson High School from down in Camden, New Jersey. He recently played in the 2019 Under Amour All-American Game.

TKR caught up with King to talk about his commitment and much more.

“I’ve decided to commit to Rutgers,” King told TKR. “I decided to stay home and play for Rutgers for a couple of different reasons. Right away they are a power five school and they play in one of the toughest conferences in the country. Also, they are a very good school when it comes to academics.

“Rutgers is my home state school and now I can play in front of my family. They are far away enough so you get away from home, but also close enough to where I could go back home just about whenever I want.

