Under Armour All-American King commits to Rutgers, talks decision
The Rutgers football team added another recruit to the class of 2019 as wide receiver Stanley King has chosen to be a Scarlet Knight.
King is listed as a 5.6, three-star prospect out of Woodrow Wilson High School from down in Camden, New Jersey. He recently played in the 2019 Under Amour All-American Game.
TKR caught up with King to talk about his commitment and much more.
“I’ve decided to commit to Rutgers,” King told TKR. “I decided to stay home and play for Rutgers for a couple of different reasons. Right away they are a power five school and they play in one of the toughest conferences in the country. Also, they are a very good school when it comes to academics.
“Rutgers is my home state school and now I can play in front of my family. They are far away enough so you get away from home, but also close enough to where I could go back home just about whenever I want.
King was originally committed to Louisville, but decided to decommit and reopen his recruitment back in early December. Since the decommitment King admits recruiting wasn’t as glorious as it’s made out to be.
“Recruiting isn’t as fun as it’s made out to be, it can be really frustrating at times,” said King. “In the beginning it’s pretty cool when you're undecided, but when you decommit and have to find somewhere new it gets to be a pain. It’s hard to tell who’s telling the truth and what not.”
Aside from recruiting, King also recently selected and participated in the Under Armor All-American Game back in early January. The game has been around since 2008 and he is now the fifth ever Scarlet Knight to be selected joining the likes of OL Antwan Lowry (2009), WR Brandon Coleman (2010), RB Savon Huggins (2011), and DL Marques Ford (2015).