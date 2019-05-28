News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 15:04:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Tyshon Fogg talks being voted a captain, playing middle LB, and repping NJ

Mqgaf3fccxqphicntme9
LB Tyshon Fogg (left) (Matt Carroll - MattCarrollImagery)
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

Tyshon Fogg hasn’t made a single start in his college career yet, but the Rutgers football rising junior linebacker was voted as one of four team captains this past spring. He is joined by running ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}