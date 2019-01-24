Early Thursday morning, three Rutgers Football players announced their decisions to transfer and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fullback Max Anthony, tight end Nakia Griffin and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson have all declared via Twitter.

While Anthony was a walk-on, Jackson and Griffin were both scholarship players for the Scarlet Knights. Out of high school, Jackson was rated as a 5.3, two-star offensive guard, while Girffin was rated a 5.6, three-star. All three Scarlet Knights were from the 2015 recruiting class.