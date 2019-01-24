Three Rutgers football players enter transfer portal
Early Thursday morning, three Rutgers Football players announced their decisions to transfer and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fullback Max Anthony, tight end Nakia Griffin and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson have all declared via Twitter.
While Anthony was a walk-on, Jackson and Griffin were both scholarship players for the Scarlet Knights. Out of high school, Jackson was rated as a 5.3, two-star offensive guard, while Girffin was rated a 5.6, three-star. All three Scarlet Knights were from the 2015 recruiting class.
January 24, 2019
2015-2018 CAREER STATS: Appeared in 22 games (6 starts), three receptions for 26 yards
January 24, 2019
2015-2018 CAREER STATS: Appeared in 29 games (16 starts)
Thank you Rutgers University! It’s been an amazing four years! pic.twitter.com/t96siT36jT— Big Nak (@NakiaGriffin) January 24, 2019
2015-2018 CAREER STATS: Appeared in 25 games (5 starts), 13 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown
Since the three are considered graduate transfers, they will all have the ability to play just about anywhere and become immediately eligible for the next upcoming season.
