Twelve standouts punch their ticket to Rivals Camp Series in New Jersey

SAYREVILLE, N.J. – The first time we identified 2022 four-star Ohio State commit Tegra Tshabola was at a Rivals Combine during his freshman year. Tshabola earned an invite to the next day’s Rivals Camp at that April 2019 event, and just last week came full circle by winning Offensive Line MVP at the Indianapolis Rivals Camp. Players from throughout the Northeast came to Saturday’s Rivals Combine in New Jersey looking to repeat Tshabola’s feat. These 12 top performers succeeded in earning an invitation to Sunday’s camp.