New this week to The Knight Report we debut the Turnpike Takes, a weekly article where our resident gambling expert Jerry The Kid make his top college football bets each week. This week on Turnpike Takes Jerry offers his three best bets for the week.

SYRACUSE VERSUS CLEMSON SPREAD: +28 THE SKINNY: I am all over Syracuse with the points. The Orange have never been a larger underdog before in their program's history. I just can't see Clemson putting up all those points this week like they did last week vs Georgia Tech. I am going to hammer Syracuse with the points this week. 72 percent of bettors are on Clemson this week to cover. Look to cash out on SU. Vegas always wins.college football.

OKLAHOMA VERSUS TCU SPREAD : -6.5 THE SKINNY: Look for Oklahoma to bounce back this week after a very slow start. The Sooners have one of the top offenses in the country. Led by highly-regarded redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, the Sooners are averaging 358.0 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth nationally. They also churn out 502.0 total yards per game, which ranks 10th in the country. In addition, Oklahoma has dominated the series against TCU. In fact, the Sooners have won six straight games over the Horned Frogs and seven of eight games played in Fort Worth. Oklahoma's average margin of victory in its six-game winning streak against TCU is 13.0 points.