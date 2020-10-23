Turnpike Takes: Jerry The Kid makes his CFB bets for the weekend
New this week to The Knight Report we debut the Turnpike Takes, a weekly article where our resident gambling expert Jerry The Kid make his top college football bets each week.
This week on Turnpike Takes Jerry offers his three best bets for the week.
SYRACUSE VERSUS CLEMSON SPREAD: +28
THE SKINNY: I am all over Syracuse with the points. The Orange have never been a larger underdog before in their program's history. I just can't see Clemson putting up all those points this week like they did last week vs Georgia Tech. I am going to hammer Syracuse with the points this week. 72 percent of bettors are on Clemson this week to cover. Look to cash out on SU. Vegas always wins.college football.
OKLAHOMA VERSUS TCU SPREAD : -6.5
THE SKINNY: Look for Oklahoma to bounce back this week after a very slow start. The Sooners have one of the top offenses in the country. Led by highly-regarded redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, the Sooners are averaging 358.0 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth nationally. They also churn out 502.0 total yards per game, which ranks 10th in the country.
In addition, Oklahoma has dominated the series against TCU. In fact, the Sooners have won six straight games over the Horned Frogs and seven of eight games played in Fort Worth. Oklahoma's average margin of victory in its six-game winning streak against TCU is 13.0 points.
RUTGERS VERSUS MICHIGAN STATE OVER 44.5
THE SKINNY: This game is going to go over. Michigan State leads the all-time series 8-3 and is a perfect 6-0 since Rutgers joined the Big Ten. In those six games, the Spartans are 4-2 ATS. One thing we know for sure is that both teams struggled to move the ball last season. With two new coaching staffs, this might be the case again in Week 1. The total in this game is set at 44.5. This is an extremely low number for a college football game but it is something to take a look at in this particular matchup.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• You can also see me on the Brilliantly Dumb Show