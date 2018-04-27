For the first time since the 2016, the Rutgers football team has a player drafted to play in the National Football League.

The streak was broken today as the Indianapolis Colts selected Scarlet Knights' defensive end/linebacker Kemoko Turay with the 52nd pick in the second round in the 2018 NFL Draft.

It is the highest pick for Rutgers since 2010 and first second-rounder since the Baltimore Ravens picked Ray Rice in 2009. Turay is the 60th former Scarlet Knight drafted.

A former two-star defensive end recruit, Turay is now the 21st active Scarlet Knight in the league. He joins fellow Rutgers alumni George Johnson as the only other former defensive lineman currently on an NFL roster.