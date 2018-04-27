For the first time since the 2016, the Rutgers football team has a player drafted to play in the National Football League.
The streak was broken today as the Indianapolis Colts selected Scarlet Knights' defensive end/linebacker Kemoko Turay with the 52nd pick in the second round in the 2018 NFL Draft.
It is the highest pick for Rutgers since 2010 and first second-rounder since the Baltimore Ravens picked Ray Rice in 2009. Turay is the 60th former Scarlet Knight drafted.
A former two-star defensive end recruit, Turay is now the 21st active Scarlet Knight in the league. He joins fellow Rutgers alumni George Johnson as the only other former defensive lineman currently on an NFL roster.
The Knight Report caught up with one of the guys responsible for preparing Turay for the NFL life, Savon Huggins, a fellow Rutgers alum and CEO of he training program - Team DOWIT (Do Whatever It Takes).
“Kemoko has an unique frame because he can put on weight to play the rush or end position, however he also has the body of an outside linebacker," Huggins said. "The athleticism at his size to be able to go up and get the ball and move laterally is something special. Overall they are getting a guy who will come to work everyday ready to compete at a high level. He told me his goal is to be a pro bowler and help a team win championships, and doing whatever it takes no matter where they put him. For someone to say that in the midst of the draft process shows me he gets the big picture. Whatever team picks him up, I feel bad for the other 31 because he will be a problem.”
