 TheKnightReport - Transfer WR Taj Harris commits to play for Rutgers Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-28 10:43:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Transfer WR Taj Harris commits to play for Rutgers Football

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football has landed another transfer via the portal today and it's a big one as former Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris is coming back to his home state of New Jersey to finish his collegiate career under head coach Greg Schiano.

The 6-foot-2, 172-pound wide receiver is set to join the Scarlet Knights following four seasons with the Syracuse Orange.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The Palmyra, New Jersey native is a former class of 2018 prospect, who appeared in 35 games for Syracuse where he hauling in 151 receptions for 2,028 yards and 10 touchdowns. Harris' best season came in 2020, where he finished with 733 yards and five scores on 58 total receptions (12.6ypc).

During his recruitment Harris earned nine total scholarship offers, but ultimately in the end he chose the Orange over schools such as Buffalo, Maryland, NC State, Rutgers, Temple, Wake Forest and a few others.

Stay tuned for more on Harris and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!

PFF GRADES FROM 2021 SEASON
GAMES PLAYED OVR OFF GRADE RECEIVING GRADE  RUN BLOCKING

3*

68.3

69.9

57.5
Only played in three games for the 2021 season.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}