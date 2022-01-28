Transfer WR Taj Harris commits to play for Rutgers Football

The 6-foot-2, 172-pound wide receiver is set to join the Scarlet Knights following four seasons with the Syracuse Orange.

Rutgers Football has landed another transfer via the portal today and it's a big one as former Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris is coming back to his home state of New Jersey to finish his collegiate career under head coach Greg Schiano.

The Palmyra, New Jersey native is a former class of 2018 prospect, who appeared in 35 games for Syracuse where he hauling in 151 receptions for 2,028 yards and 10 touchdowns. Harris' best season came in 2020, where he finished with 733 yards and five scores on 58 total receptions (12.6ypc).

During his recruitment Harris earned nine total scholarship offers, but ultimately in the end he chose the Orange over schools such as Buffalo, Maryland, NC State, Rutgers, Temple, Wake Forest and a few others.

