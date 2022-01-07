 Transfer WR Sean Ryan headed home to play for Rutgers Football
Transfer WR Sean Ryan headed home to play for Rutgers

Rutgers Football has landed their first of what is expected to be multiple incoming transfers this offseason as wideout Sean Ryan has announced his intentions to come to New Jersey to play under head coach Greg Schiano.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver is set to join the Scarlet Knights following three years with the West Virginia Mountaineers, now marking the seventh Erasmus Hall (NY) product to join the Scarlet Knights since 2005.

As a member of the class of 2018, Ryan appeared in 11 games for Temple before announcing his decision to transfer to West Virginia. Once he joined the Mountaineers in 2019, Ryan would then proceed to haul in 69 receptions for 882 yards and three scores over the next three seasons.

During his recruitment Ryan earned 10 total scholarship offers, but ultimately in the end he chose the Owls over the schools such as Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse and a few others.

Stay tuned for more on Ryan and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!

PFF GRADES FROM 2021 SEASON
OVR OFF GRADE RECEIVING GRADE  RUN BLOCKING

68.2

(3rd among RU WRs)

66.7

(3rd among RU WRs)

77.2

(1st among RU WRs)

--------------------------------------------------------------

