A member of the Class of 2018, Cruickshank entered the portal on January 8th and committed to Rutgers today. The 5-foot-9, 161-pound prospect played sparingly during his two years at Wisconsin, as he rushed six times for 51 yards and a touchdown as a freshman. He also caught one pass for 11 yards and returned 26 kickoffs for 533 yards.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football program received some good news today via the NCAA Transfer portal as former Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank announced his intentions to transfer to Rutgers.

This past season he rushed the ball 23 times for 138 yards and a score while also catching three passes for 29 yards. He had 23 kick returns for a total of 674 yards and two scores which included 194 yards and a touchdown in the Rose Bowl.



During his recruitment Cruickshank earned nine total scholarship offers, but in the end he chose the Badgers over the likes of Connecticut, East Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, Temple and Virginia.

In the past most NCAA football transfers would usually have to sit out a year when they go to a new school, but according to a source, there is a very good chance that Cruickshank will be declared eligible immediately. He will have three seasons to play two and once eligible you can expect Cruickshank to likely become a day one starter for the Scarlet Knights.