Rutgers Football has finally added its first transfer of the Greg Schiano era, when UCF grad transfer defensive lineman Malik Barrow announced his commitment via social media.

Barrow is originally one of the top defensive linemen recruits from the class of 2016 where he signed with Ohio State. He spent his first couple of years with the Buckeyes, but suffered multiple ACL injuries and was never able to bounce back, taking a medical leave.

This past season he was able to get cleared and gave football another try. He spent the year at Central Florida and only appeared in four games, where he recorded one tackle, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hurries.

After barely playing during his redshirt junior season at UCF last year, he decided to enter the portal once again and is now set to enroll at Rutgers next year.

The Knight Report spoke with Ohio State recruiting analyst Marc, who covered Barrow in high school and his first few years at Ohio State.

"Barrow was a player that Ohio State was really excited about early in his career but he could just never stay healthy in Columbus. From shoulder issues to knee issues, it has been a tough road for him over the past few years. During those short stretches of good health in Columbus, there were always positive reports about him and excitement about him from the coaches. If he can just stay healthy he is a guy that could provide a good interior pass rush as a three-technique. He's always been a tough kid with an explosive first step and a great motor."

Stay tuned for more on Barrow and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!