Midway through the 2018 season, his sophomore year, White started to break out. He managed to earn five or more tackles in each of Ohio State’s final five games. Along with that, he also earned the defensive MVP award at the 2019 Rose Bowl, with eight tackles, two tackles-for-loss and an interception on a two-point conversion pass.

The Knight Report’s very own Alex Gleitman, who also covers Ohio State recruiting, offered his thoughts on Rutgers newest addition.

“Rutgers is getting an excellent athlete, smart football player, and phenomenal person in Brendon White. Coming out of high school he was a guy who could have played receiver, safety, or linebacker, starting his career with Ohio State on offense and eventually settling in at safety. In 2018, he emerged midway through the season and helped bring some stability to OSU’s struggling defense, making a noticeable difference at safety in both defending the pass and coming up into the box to stop the run. He was the Rose Bowl defensive MVP last January, but a system change for the Buckeyes kind of made him the odd man out, as they went to a one-high safety scheme, and moved White to a hybrid safety/linebacker position that they rarely used. I still think White’s best position long term may be at outside linebacker, as he’s fast enough to run with tight ends, running backs, and slot receivers, but also big enough to play in the box, shed blocks, and stuff the ground game. He’s played for Greg Schiano before so he should be very comfortable fitting into the system and scheme at RU, as well as the terminology they’ll use, making it very likely he claims a spot in the starting lineup at either safety or linebacker. If he does stick in the secondary, he’ll need to work on getting faster and improving his coverage skills to stay with high end receivers he’ll face. If he moves down to linebacker, it will just be a matter of bulking up a bit to play a little bigger for his duties there. As previously mentioned, White will be a tremendous leader for the Scarlet Knights who can help bring a winning culture to the locker room, and teach younger players the right way to do things on and off the field. On the field he plays with a very high football IQ and has tremendous instincts which he uses to his advantage in making plays.”

