On Thursday afternoon, Rivals.com reported and The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football wide receiver Stanley King has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

The South Jersey native originally committed to Louisville back in August of 2018 before decommitting a few months later where he would eventually commit to Rutgers Football on signing back in early 2019.

King didn't appear in any games over his two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, as he redshirted in 2019 and didn't the see the field in 2020. He will now have four years of eligibility left to play elsewhere.

The New Jersey native is the first scholarship player to enter the portal for Rutgers Football this offseason, but he is the fourth overall Scarlet Knight joining the likes of OL Liam Flite, DB Rani Abdulaziz and P David Broncati.

