TRANSFER: Rutgers Football WR Monterio Hunt enters transfer portal

Moments ago, Rutgers Football wide receiver Monterio Hunt tweeted out that he has entered the transfer portal after spending two years with the program.

Hunt originally committed and signed with the Scarlet Knights out of junior college as a member of the class of 2019 under then head coach Chris Ash, but wasn't able to avoid the injury bug as he missed his entire first season with Rutgers due to a knee injury.

However last season he was able to appear in two games with the team, but could not crack the two deep to earn himself more reps.

The Walnut, Mississippi native will have two years of eligibility remaining.