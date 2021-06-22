TRANSFER: Rutgers Football WR/DB Brayden Fox enters transfer portal

Moments ago, Rutgers Football wide receiver / defensive back Brayden Fox entered the transfer portal after spending just one semester with the program.

Fox originally committed and signed with the Scarlet Knights out of high school this past December and made the decision to early enroll in January, but was moved midway through spring ball from wide receiver to safety in order to build more depth in the secondary.

Although his senior year of high school stats are unknown, Fox did have a big year at receiver for Archbishop Hoban out in Ohio, hauling in 43 receptions for 864 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Akron, Ohio native will still have four years of eligibility remaining, to go along with a redshirt year as well.