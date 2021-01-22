SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!

On Friday morning, Rivals.com reported and The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football tight end Johnathan Lewis has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

The New Jersey native originally came to Rutgers as a quarterback back in 2017, where he passed for 167 yards, threw for two touchdowns and ran in four more. However midway through the 2018 season, the Scarlet Knights previous coaching staff made the decision to move him to tight end in hopes of him seeing the field more there.

After the move Lewis tore his achilles prior to the 2017 season causing him to miss the entire year, he eventually made his return to the team this past 2020 training camp and he would go on to appear in five games, mostly on special teams.

The New Jersey native is the 12th scholarship player to enter the portal for Rutgers Football this recruiting cycle and the sixth New Jersey native, joining the likes of wide receivers Stanley King, Everett Wormley, Tyler Hayek and defensive backs Donald Williams and Jarrett Paul.

Stay tuned for more Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!

