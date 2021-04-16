SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

On Friday afternoon, Rutgers Football quarterback Artur Sitkowski announced via social media that he has entered the transfer portal with the intent to finish out his playing career elsewhere.

Sitkowski originally committed to Rutgers out of high school as a four-star recruit from the 2018 recruiting class, choosing the Scarlet Knights over 25 other offers from schools like Boston College, Duke, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Miami and many others.

During his three seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Sitkowski appeared in 18 games and threw 230 of 423 for 2031 yards, eight touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

This past season under Schiano and crew, Sitkowski had a solid year going 52-of-82 for 444 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Sitkowski will enter the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.



Stay tuned for more on Sitkowski and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!