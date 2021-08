TRANSFER: Rutgers Football DB Peyton Powell enters transfer portal

SIGN UP FOR TKR PREMIUM & GET 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR — CLICK HERE

Moments ago, Rutgers Football defensive back Peyton Powell tweeted out that he has entered the transfer portal after spending one year with the program.

Powell originally joined the Scarlet Knights as a late addition to the class of 2020, choosing to sign with Rutgers after previously verbally committing to Utah after spending seven months with Baylor University out of high school.

The Midland, Texas native only spent one season with the Scarlet Knights, but saw zero playing time as he was adjusting to a position switch going from quarterback to cornerback.

Powell has entered the portal with four years of eligibility remaining.