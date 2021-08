TRANSFER: Rutgers Football DB Darius Gooden enters transfer portal

GET TKR PREMIUM FOR 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR — CLICK HERE

For the third time this week, Rutgers Football has seen a current player enter the transfer portal as defensive back Darius Gooden becomes the latest.

Gooden originally joined the Scarlet Knights as a late addition to the class of 2019, committing to the Scarlet Knights on signing day over seven other offers from programs such as Cincinnati, Kent State, Kentucky, UNC and a few others.

The Newark, New Jersey native spent two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, but saw no playing time in that time span.

Gooden redshirted in 2019 and since the 2020 season doesn’t count towards eligibility, he will enter the portal with four years of eligibility remaining.