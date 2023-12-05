Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's leaving? Who has Rutgers offered?
It's officially transfer portal season and there's a lot of movement expected this offseason with guys leaving for the NFL, guys entering the portal and new guys joining the team via the portal since it's essentially free agency.
To make things easier for you, we here at The Knight Report have decided to make this the one stop shop for everything Rutgers Football and the transfer portal this offseason.
Below you can see which players have entered the portal, who's committed to joining the Scarlet Knights via the portal and which prospects that the staff has offered so far.
|POSITION
|NAME
|YEARS LEFT
|NEW SCHOOL
|
QB
|
2
|
TBD.
|
WR
|
3
|
Indiana State
|
WR
|
2
|
TBD
|
OL
|
1
|
TBD.
|
OL
|
2
|
TBD.
|
LB
|
3
|
TBD.
|
DB
|
2
|
TBD.
|POS.
|NAME
|YEARS LEFT
|FORMER PROGRAM
|NEW SCHOOL
|
WR
|
1
|
Monmouth
|
.
|
TE
|
1
|
Harvard
|
.
|
OL
|
1
|
Princeton
|
.
|
OL
|
1
|
Yale
|
.
|
DT
|
1
|
Pennsylvania
|
.
ARTICLES FROM NEW OFFERS....
-- WR Dymere Miller (Monmouth)
-- OL Jalen Travis (Princeton)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board