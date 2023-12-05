Advertisement
Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's leaving? Who has Rutgers offered?

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

It's officially transfer portal season and there's a lot of movement expected this offseason with guys leaving for the NFL, guys entering the portal and new guys joining the team via the portal since it's essentially free agency.

To make things easier for you, we here at The Knight Report have decided to make this the one stop shop for everything Rutgers Football and the transfer portal this offseason.

Below you can see which players have entered the portal, who's committed to joining the Scarlet Knights via the portal and which prospects that the staff has offered so far.

PLAYERS ENTERING / ENTERED THE PORTAL
POSITION NAME YEARS LEFT NEW SCHOOL

QB

Evan Simon

2

TBD.

WR

Rashad Rochelle

3

Indiana State

WR

Max Patterson

2

TBD

OL

Mike Ciaffoni

1

TBD.

OL

Kamas Missouri

2

TBD.

LB

Khayri Banton

3

TBD.

DB

Carnell Davis

2

TBD.
PLAYERS WHO HAVE REPORTED RUTGERS OFFERS
POS. NAME YEARS LEFT FORMER PROGRAM NEW SCHOOL

WR

Dymere Miller

1

Monmouth

.

TE

Tyler Neville

1

Harvard

.

OL

Jalen Travis

1

Princeton

.

OL

Jonathan Mendoza

1

Yale

.

DT

Joey Slackman

1

Pennsylvania

.

ARTICLES FROM NEW OFFERS....

-- WR Dymere Miller (Monmouth)

-- TE Tyler Neville (Harvard)

-- OL Jalen Travis (Princeton)

-- OL Jonathan Mendoza (Yale)

-- DT Joey Slackman (UPenn)

