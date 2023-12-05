It's officially transfer portal season and there's a lot of movement expected this offseason with guys leaving for the NFL, guys entering the portal and new guys joining the team via the portal since it's essentially free agency.

To make things easier for you, we here at The Knight Report have decided to make this the one stop shop for everything Rutgers Football and the transfer portal this offseason.

Below you can see which players have entered the portal, who's committed to joining the Scarlet Knights via the portal and which prospects that the staff has offered so far.