Transfer OL Curtis Dunlap commits to play for Rutgers Football

The 6-foot-5, 345-pound offensive lineman is joining the Scarlet Knights after spending four seasons with the Golden Gophers.

Rutgers Football has landed their third offensive lineman transfer of the offseason as former Minnesota offensive guard Curtis Dunlap has announced his intentions to come to New Jersey to play his final two years under head coach Greg Schiano.

As a member of the class of 2018, Dunlap was ranked a 5.8, four-star recruit and choose Minnesota over offers from 29 other programs from schools such as Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Missouri, Oklahoma and many others.

During his time at Minnesota, he appeared in 21 total games for the Gophers, starting in 15 of those. Dunlap likely would’ve appeared in a few more games, but he sat out the 2020 season due to injury.

Dunlap will have two years of eligibility left when he arrives in Piscataway, New Jersey this weekend.