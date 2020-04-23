The Florida native is very close with new Rutgers defensive line Jim Panagos, as coach Panagos was the one who originally recruited Ahanotu to Minnesota during his lone year as the Gophers defensive line coach in 2019.

Rutgers Football landed yet another Big Ten defensive lineman via the transfer portal today as Minnesota defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu announced that he has committed to Rutgers via social media.

During Ahanotu's two years at Minnesota, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive lineman appeared in a total of five games and recorded his first career tackle against Rutgers this past season before entering the portal this past February.

TKR spoke with The Gopher Report staff writer Connor Stevens to learn more about Ahanotu.

“I liked him a lot and obviously Panagos must have too. He was a big commit for the staff when he decided back in 2017. Right now there’s just a a lot of talented, young DL on the roster and he got passed up by some other guys. I always thought he was going to be an impact guy on the line.”

Ahanotu right now has three years of college football eligibility remaining.