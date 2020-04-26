News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-26 14:52:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Transfer DL Ahanotu details decision, relationship with Schiano Family

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

This past Thursday, the Rutgers Football team added yet another transfer to the 2020 incoming recruiting class as Minnesota defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu announced his decision to commit to the S...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}