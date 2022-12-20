Rutgers Football has landed their second transfer of the offseason as former Minnesota defensive back Michael Dixon has announced his intentions to finish out his college playing days with the Scarlet Knights The 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety is joining the Scarlet Knights after spending three seasons with the Golden Gophers.

As a member of the class of 2020, Dixon was ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit from Southeast Bulloch High School down in Statesboro, Georgia. He was also ranked as the No. 90 overall prospect in the state of Georgia at the time along with being ranked the No. 43 overall safety prospect in his recruiting class. During his three years with the Golden Gophers, he appeared in 30 total games (6 starts) and spent most of that time at the team's primary nickelback. Dixon also totaled 45 tackles (27 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, four passes defended and one interception in that same time span. Dixon has two years of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.

PFF GRADES FROM 2022 SEASON GAME PLAYED SNAP COUNT OVER DEF GRADE TACKLE GRADE COVERAGE GRADE 12 413 61.0 57.8 62.3

MINNESOTA BEAT WRITER REACTION....