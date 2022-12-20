Transfer DB Michael Dixon commits to Rutgers, reunites with Joe Harasymiak
Rutgers Football has landed their second transfer of the offseason as former Minnesota defensive back Michael Dixon has announced his intentions to finish out his college playing days with the Scarlet Knights
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety is joining the Scarlet Knights after spending three seasons with the Golden Gophers.
As a member of the class of 2020, Dixon was ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit from Southeast Bulloch High School down in Statesboro, Georgia. He was also ranked as the No. 90 overall prospect in the state of Georgia at the time along with being ranked the No. 43 overall safety prospect in his recruiting class.
During his three years with the Golden Gophers, he appeared in 30 total games (6 starts) and spent most of that time at the team's primary nickelback. Dixon also totaled 45 tackles (27 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, four passes defended and one interception in that same time span.
Dixon has two years of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.
|GAME PLAYED
|SNAP COUNT
|OVER DEF GRADE
|TACKLE GRADE
|COVERAGE GRADE
|
12
|
413
|
61.0
|
57.8
|
62.3
MINNESOTA BEAT WRITER REACTION....
"Dixon is kind of a hybrid safety / linebacker type of player. He's solid overall and was always better in coverage than run defense, but he was solid enough against the run. He wasn't always the surest of tacklers and could be inconsistent at times. He was better overall in 2021 than he was this past season, but better in coverage this past season for the Gophers.
“It was a little shocking to see him enter the portal because he was probably going to start, as there isn't much depth at safety for Minnesota. So for him to enter the portal was a little weird, but it's a good versatile and solid player overall for Rutgers." -- Dylan Callaghan-Croley of The Gopher Report
--------------------------------------------------------------
