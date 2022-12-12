The 6-foot-2, 184-pound defensive back is joining the Scarlet Knights after spending three seasons with the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Rutgers Football has landed their first transfer of the offseason as former Northern Illinois defensive back Eric Rogers has announced his intentions to come back to his home to play for the Scarlet Knights.

As a member of the class of 2020, Rogers was ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit which also slotted him as the No. 24 overall prospect in the state of New Jersey for his recruiting class and committed to Northern Illinois during his senior season.

During his time at NIU, he appeared in 16 total games (11 starts) over the past three and spent most of that time at cornerback for the Huskies. In those three years, Rogers finished with 43 tackles (33 solo), five passes defended, two interceptions and one fumble recovered.

Rogers has two years of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.