"I'm staying home," Amankwaa told TKR. "I chose Rutgers because of the opportunity to play close to home, the family atmosphere and I get to play with my brother."

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound defensive back is joining the Scarlet Knights after spending three seasons with the Akron Zips.

Rutgers Football has landed their fourth transfer of the offseason and third defensive back as former Akron cornerback Charles Amankwaa has announced his intentions to come back to his home to his home state of New Jersey to play for the Scarlet Knights.

The name probably sounds very familiar to everyone, as he is indeed the older brother of current Rutgers Football defensive back Thomas Amankwaa who joined the team as a freshman last offseason.

"I'm very excited about playing with my brother," said Amankwaa. "I'm four years older than him, so we've never got the chance to play with one another, but that extra COVID year made it possible. This season will definitely have memories that will last a lifetime."

Now the older Amankwaa (Charles), was originally a member of the class of 2018, but ended up at Monroe College (JUCO) over in the Bronx, New York for a few seasons before eventually being scooped up by Akron as a class of 2020 prospect.

During his three seasons with the Zips, he appeared in 20 total games (15 starts) and finished with 59 tackles (44 solo), 13 passes defended, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

Amankwaa is considered a graduate transfer so he will only have one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights this upcoming 2023 season.

"I'm looking to come in and compete to the best of my ability," he said. "I want to be able to bring up and motivate the guys around me and I will leave everything out there. I also want to win, get to a bowl game and most importantly graduate."

With this being the third transfer addition to the Rutgers secondary via the portal this offseason, look for one or two defensive backs to make the switch over to wide receiver in the future. Several guys already in the room have played wide receiver in the past, such as Carnell Davis, Fitzroy Ledgister and Thomas Amankwaa.